49ers Announce Official Decision On Star TE George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to salvage what’s been a tough start to the 2021-22 season. George Kittle should make life a bit easier.

The 49ers announce on Saturday that they’ve removed Kittle from the injured reserve. He’ll play against the 7-1 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Kittle has been dealing with a calf injury since Week 1. He battled though it as much as he could until the 49ers eventually placed him on the injured reserve following Week 4. He missed Weeks 5, 7 and 8 as a result.

Kittle will be back for the 49ers on Sunday for a pivotal NFC West battle.

#49ers activated TE George Kittle and K Robbie Gould. DE Dee Ford was placed on IR. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2021

George Kittle is one of the more spirited players in all of football.

He admitted earlier this week that he’s itching at the opportunity to get back out there and “hit” somebody.

“I miss football,” Kittle told reporters this week, via 49ers Web Zone. “I haven’t hit anybody in a long time. I’m very excited to be out there being able to do that again.”

Kittle is one of those players capable of playing each and every snap of every game. Kyle Shanahan plans to limit Kittle’s snap count against the Cardinals on Sunday, though.

“I think we’ll ease him in a little bit and see how the game goes, how he’s moving, how he’s feeling, communicating with him throughout it,” Shanahan said. “If he’s feeling good, it’s definitely a lot more tempting to keep him out there.”

If Kittle’s at 100 percent, the 49ers could find themselves with the spark they need to get things turned around.