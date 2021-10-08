49ers Announce Official Game Status For TE George Kittle

It looks like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the only important San Francisco 49ers player set to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. 49ers all-world tight end George Kittle might miss the game too.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kittle is listed as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game. He’s been dealing with a calf injury this week and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Kittle has not missed a game this season, but it appears that streak is coming to an end. He has 19 receptions for 227 yards but no touchdowns through four games.

The two-time Pro Bowler missed eight games in 2020 due to various injuries. He has not played a complete season since 2018.

And 49ers’ TE George Kittle is listed as doubtful for Sunday as well. https://t.co/zCDFWPa3cX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2021

The injury to George Kittle comes at an awkward time for the San Francisco 49ers. Not only are they going up against the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals, they’re going into the game with rookie Trey Lance making his first NFL start.

Lance saw significant playing time in last Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But he’s only thrown the ball 19 times so far, with 10 completions.

The 49ers really could use Kittle as their safety net over the middle. But someone else is going to have to step in and fill the void now.

Can the 49ers beat the Cardinals without George Kittle leading the offense?

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.