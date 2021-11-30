49ers Announce Passing Of Former Assistant Coach

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving longtime assistant coach Stan Kwan. Unfortunately, he passed away this week.

Kwan’s first job in the NFL came in 1991 with the San Diego Chargers. After spending several years with the Chargers, he made his way over to the Detroit Lions.

Once his four-year run with the Lions was done, Kwan signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. However, it didn’t take very long for him to return to the Motor City for a second stint.

Kwan then spent some time with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints before finishing up his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers issued a statement on the passing of Kwan this Tuesday afternoon.

“The 49ers mourn the passing of former assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan,” the team said. “Our organization sends its condolences to the entire Kwan family.”

Several media members have sent their condolences to the Kwan family, including Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com and Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Additional details regarding the cause of Kwan’s death are not available at this time.

Our thought are with Kwan’s family and friends.