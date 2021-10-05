49ers Announce Significant Decision On 2 Running Backs

It’s been a revolving door of running backs for the San Francisco 49ers so far this season. It appears they may finally get some continuity this week.

The 49ers released a pair of running backs – Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson – from the practice squad on Tuesday. That could be a good sign for one of their other running backs.

San Francisco really likes what it has in rookie back Elijah Mitchell. He was unable to give it a go last week because of an injury.

The 49ers’ decision to release Johnson and Thompson could be a sign Mitchell will be a go this weekend.

49ers released a pair of running backs from the practice today, Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson. It's another sign the team thinks it will get Elijah Mitchell back in full this week. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 5, 2021

Elijah Mitchell will play a key role for the 49ers in filling in for the injured Raheem Mostert this season. He had a stellar debut.

Mitchell carried the rock 19 times for 104 yards and one touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. He then had 42 yards on 17 carries against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The good news for the 49ers is that Trey Sermon has also been impressive and keeps getting better. Sermon, the former Ohio State star, had a much more prominent role in Week 4 than he had had all season. He carried the ball 19 times for 89 yards on Sunday.

A Sermon-Mitchell duo could be a good one for the 49ers this season. They’ll need to be at their best for San Francisco to compete for the NFC West.