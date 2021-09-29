49ers Announce Official Starting Quarterback Decision

We’ve legitimately lost count of how many times San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been asked about the team’s quarterback situation this year. Well, on Wednesday, Shanahan was yet again asked who’ll be the starting quarterback moving forward.

To no one’s surprise, Shanahan announced that Jimmy Garoppolo will remain the starter for the 49ers, telling reporters “We’re going with our starting quarterback right now.”

Shanahan added that he believes Garoppolo is playing well this season. Through the first three games, he has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 760 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Garoppolo struggled at times this past Sunday, but he did lead an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to give the 49ers a 28-27 lead over the Packers with 37 seconds remaining. It would’ve been a game-winning drive if Aaron Rodgers didn’t put on his superhero cape and set up his team for a 51-yard field goal.

Although the fans in the Bay Area would love to see Trey Lance as the team’s starting quarterback, it may be a while until that happens.

Lance did have a rushing touchdown in Week 3, but Shanahan hasn’t really given the No. 3 pick nearly enough reps on Sundays.

Maybe the 49ers will increase Lance’s snap count this weekend against the Seahawks