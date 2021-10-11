49ers Announce Unfortunate Trey Lance Injury News

Few teams have been as injury-plagued as the San Francisco 49ers have the last two seasons. Even rookie quarterback Trey Lance couldn’t avoid getting bit by the bug.

On Monday evening, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance suffered a sprained left knee during his first career start on Sunday. As a result, he is questionable for the team’s next game, in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

San Francisco has a bye in Week 6. If Lance is unable to go against Indy, Jimmy Garoppolo will likely start in his place.

Lance, of course, was starting yesterday because Garoppolo injured his calf against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The No. 3 overall pick completed 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards and an interception while rushing for 89 yards on 16 carries.

Lance reportedly said he did not know when he injured his knee, but the fact he ran the ball 16 times is a bit concerning.

San Francisco should want to take advantage of Lance’s mobility when he’s in the game, but that’s a heavy workload for a quarterback.