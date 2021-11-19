49ers Announce Unfortunate Game Status For RB Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers are heading down to Florida for a showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. But it looks like they’ll be leaving rookie running back Elijah Mitchell behind.

On Friday, the 49ers listed the rookie halfback as doubtful for the Jaguars game. With backup running back JaMycal Hasty also ruled out, Jeff Wilson Jr. will get the starting nod and Trey Sermon will be his No. 2.

Mitchell, a former sixth-round pick out of Louisiana, has been one of the best rookie running backs in the league this year. Prior to his rib injury, Mitchell had at least 89 yards from scrimmage in each of the last four games.

To date, Mitchell has 560 rushing yards in seven games. He also has three rushing touchdowns on the season.

49ers are listing RB Elijah Mitchell as doubtful and RB JaMycal Hasty as out for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. It now figures to leave 49ers’ RB Jeff Wilson Jr. as the starter and Trey Sermon as the backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021

Elijah Mitchell has been a big reason that the 49ers rushing attack ranks in the top half of the league this year. Were he healthy in Weeks 3 and 4, it’s possible he’d be a darkhorse contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year or even the NFL rushing title.

At 4-5 on the season, the 49ers’ playoff hopes are still alive. With winnable games against the Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings coming up, the 49ers have to weather the storm without their prized rookie.

Can the duo of Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trey Sermon hold down the fort for Elijah Mitchell?

The 49ers-Jaguars game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.