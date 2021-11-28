49ers Are Getting Major Defensive Boost For Sunday’s Game

The San Francisco 49ers have a big game against the Minnesota Vikings that could make or break their season. Luckily for them, they’ll have added help of a top defender making his return from an injury.

On Saturday, the 49ers announced that starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been activated off the injured reserve list. Greenlaw has not played since suffering a groin injury in Week 1. He promptly got surgery on the area and has been rehabbing ever since.

But it appears that Greenlaw is not only recovered, but ready to return to the field after 11 weeks on the shelf. Prior to suffering the injury, he had six tackles and a pick six against the Detroit Lions.

The news isn’t quite as good for 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford though. The former Pro Bowler is set to miss at least one more game as he battles neck and back injuries.

Dre Greenlaw was a fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of Arkansas in the 2019 NFL Draft. But he quickly earned a spot on the 49ers roster, starting 11 of 16 games as a rookie and making 92 tackles, three tackles for loss, two QB hits, one sack and an interception as a rookie.

Injuries limited Greenlaw to 13 games the following year, but he still made 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two QB hits, and a sack in 2020.

He could be an impact player for the 49ers against the Vikings tomorrow.

The 49ers-Vikings game will be played at 4:25 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.