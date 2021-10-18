49ers Are Reportedly Bringing Back Veteran Linebacker

The San Francisco 49ers are getting some help at the linebacker position this week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing linebacker Mychal Kendricks pending a physical.

Kendricks began the year with San Francisco. He suffered a toe injury early on in the season which ultimately led to his release.

Now, healthy, the 49ers are brining him back. He could prove to play an important factor for their defense the rest of this season.

The #49ers are bringing back veteran LB Mychal Kendricks, who is in the building today and expected to sign after his physical, source said. SF had him in camp, but released him due to an injury. Should be healthy now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2021

Mychal Kendricks spent the 2020 season in Washington where he played in just one game. He was a significant contributor for the Seattle Seahawks just year prior, starting 14 games during the 2019 season.

Kendricks could end up playing a key role for the San Francisco defense the rest of this season as long as he’s healthy.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are already at risk of finding themselves out of the NFC West race. They’re already four games behind the 6-0 Arizona Cardinals and three games behind the Los Angeles Rams. To make matters worse, San Francisco is 0-2 in division play.

The 49ers have a chance to get back on track these next two weeks. They’ll play the Colts this Sunday and the Bears the following week. A 2-0 stretch could prove vital to the Niners’ playoff hopes.

The reality is, though, that the 49ers don’t look like a playoff contender right now. That shouldn’t be much of a surprise given their quarterback situation.