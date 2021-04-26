49ers Reportedly Narrowed Their Choice To 2 Quarterbacks

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and everyone knows they’re taking a quarterback. Which quarterback are they taking, though? That remains to be seen.

San Francisco has been most linked to former Alabama star Mac Jones. However, there are many who doubt that the 49ers would have made a big move up to No. 3 overall to select the former Crimson Tide standout.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and former North Dakota State standout Trey Lance are the other quarterbacks most linked to the 49ers.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers have narrowed their selection to two players.

“As the 49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects — and the belief is those two are Bama QB Mac Jones and NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two,” he reports.

Jones is probably the clear favorite at this point, though there are always some major surprises in the NFL Draft.

The first round is scheduled to take place on Thursday night from Cleveland, Ohio.