49ers Are Reportedly ‘Ready’ To Make Their Selection

The 2021 NFL Draft is only four days away but there’s a whole lot of mystery at the top of the order. We already know who the Jaguars and Jets are taking at No. 1 and 2 respectively, but now we may know the 49ers‘ selection at 3. At the very least, the 49ers know.

Appearing on SportsCenter this weekend, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the 49ers have internally reached a decision on who they’ll take. But beyond narrowing their choices down to three – Alabama QB Mac Jones, Ohio State QB Justin Fields and NDSU QB Trey Lance – the identify of that pick remains a mystery.

“I’m told the work is done in Santa Clara,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “They have wrapped up their draft meetings officially. They’re ready to make this pick, but it’s in the hands of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. They’re probably not telling anybody. Nobody in that building knows and doesn’t expect to know until Thursday. But the coaches broke down Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance this week together in a neutral process. I’m told they’ve kept an open mind with Justin Fields and Trey Lance winning them over. They had a good process, but there’s still a decent amount of buzz league-wide about Mac Jones.”

The San Francisco 49ers paid the Miami Dolphins a small fortune in draft capital to move up from 12th to 3rd. A move like that is only done if a team has its eyes set on a quarterback.

"The reality is, all of these quarterbacks would be good with Kyle Shanahan." NFLN & ESPN analysts give their final takes and weigh in on the debate for the #49ers No. 3 pick ahead of the #NFLDraft. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 22, 2021

Despite winning the NFC Championship in 2019, the 49ers had a pretty rough follow-up year in 2020. They went 6-10 – their fifth losing season in the last six year – and were an average to below-average team on offense.

But the biggest issue the team had all year was at quarterback. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo once again struggled to stay healthy, leaving Nick Mullens and CJ Beathard to pick up the slack with little-to-no success.

The 49ers have not had a true franchise quarterback in a while now. This might be their shot at finding one.

