49ers Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver

Just a few weeks ago, the 49ers signed veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu to help with the team’s depth issues at the position. But with several San Francisco receivers now returning from injury, Sanu is no longer needed.

The San Francisco 49ers have released Sanu, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Sanu, an experienced and athletic receiver, will now hit the free agent market heading into Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

The 49ers have been hit hard with the injury bug this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They lost both Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to season-ending injuries in Week 2 against the New York Jets. On offense, the receivers unit has also been dealing with injuries.

Fortunately, 2019 breakout receiver Deebo Samuel has finally returned from a foot injury. The Niners are moving forward with Samuel, rookie Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne. Unfortunately for Sanu, he’s no longer needed in San Francisco.

“Source: The 49ers are releasing WR Mohamed Sanu, as SF gets healthy at the position with some of their young guys,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “Rare for an experienced, accomplished WR to be free in early October.”

The 49ers are hoping the offense can get healthier in coming weeks. Samuel returned this past week, as did star tight end George Kittle.

The next major hurdle is for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to return. The team expects him to be back in coming weeks.

As for Mohamed Sanu, he’ll hit the free agent market heading into Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.