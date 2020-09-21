The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran defensive lineman to help bolster their depth after a devastating Sunday full of injury news.

It was a horrendous injury day within the NFL Sunday. The 49ers were hit the hardest, losing both Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to knee injuries. Both will likely miss the rest of the season. Word on the street is both Bosa and Thomas tore their ACL.

San Francisco’s defensive line already took a hit before the season even started when the team decided to trade DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts. It’s safe to say there’s a major urgency within the organization to now find some defensive line help.

The 49ers are reportedly signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Ansah to a one-year deal, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Ansah had previously met with the team several times last month, but the two sides were never able to come to a deal. Given how the past 24 hours have gone for San Francisco, the Niners had no other choice but to pick up the phone and get a deal done with Ansah.

The 49ers are finalizing a one-year deal with veteran DE Ziggy Ansah, per source. Expected to be done this week after Covid protocols. @RapSheet 1st reported Ansah was flying to meet with team for expected signing. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 21, 2020

Ziggy Ansah hasn’t been a full-year starter since his days with the Detroit Lions. Last year, he played in 11 games with the Seahawks. During that span, he racked up 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Ansah won’t come close to replacing Bosa – who already established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. But he will provide much-needed depth for a team that prides itself on defensive line play.

The 49ers get back to work this upcoming Sunday against the New York Giants.