49ers Are Reportedly Signing Another Running Back

Another week, another injury at running back for the San Francisco 49ers. This past Sunday, second-year tailback JaMycal Hasty suffered a high-ankle sprain that’ll keep him out for at least a few weeks.

Prior to Week 2, the 49ers learned that veteran running back Raheem Mostert was undergoing season-ending surgery. The last thing Kyle Shanahan’s backfield needed was yet another injury to that position group.

To make matters worse, Hasty wasn’t the only running back who went down for San Francisco in Week 2. Rookie running back Trey Sermon’s status for Week 3 is uncertain due to a concussion.

Since the 49ers’ backfield is depleted at the moment, the front office has decided to sign running back Jacques Patrick off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

The #49ers are signing RB Jacques Patrick off the #Bengals practice squad, source said. Big opportunity for the onetime XFL star with injuries depleting the SF backfield. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021

Patrick, who went undrafted in 2019, initially signed with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. He then joined the Bengals’ practice squad during the start of the 2020 season.

Though he hasn’t been able to really showcase his skillset in the regular season, Patrick did look sharp in the 2021 preseason. The 6-foot-2 running back had 156 rushing yards and a touchdown for Cincinnati.

If Sermon is unable to suit up for the 49ers this Sunday, Patrick might actually receive a few carries against the Green Bay Packers. Most of the workload, however, will go to Elijah Mitchell.