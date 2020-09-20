San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was fuming following his team’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium today.

During the game, four key San Francisco player–quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert and defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas–had to leave with leg injuries. There’s no official word on any of them, but Bosa’s and Thomas’ injuries appeared serious and the 49ers reportedly fear Bosa tore his ACL.

Today has featured an uncommonly high number of injuries around the league. In the case of the ailing Niners, Armstead thinks the field at MetLife is to blame.

On Twitter this afternoon, he implored the NFL to “fix the trash MetLife turf” before stating the obvious about how frustrating a year 2020 has been.

@nfl fix this trash met life turf . 2020 is so wack — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) September 20, 2020

You can bet Armstead isn’t the only 49er who feels this way. We know head coach Kyle Shanahan is not happy.

Oh, and making things more interesting is the fact San Francisco has to play at MetLife again next week, this time against the New York Giants.

It will be interesting to hear comments from Niners players and staffers about the field going into that game and then afterwards.