49ers Assistant Interviewed For 1 Head Coaching Job Sunday

After their stunning win over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers on Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers could see their coaching staff poached in the coming weeks. One of their top assistants is already interviewing for a head job.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they have interviewed 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their vacant head coaching position. Ryans’ stock has never been higher after his defense held the Packers to just 10 points yesterday.

Ryans was promoted from inside linebackers coach to full defensive coordinator this year following the departure of Robert Saleh. He quickly proved worthy of the job as his unit finished 9th in points and 3rd in yards allowed in 2021.

Somehow Ryans’ defense has been even better in the postseason against two elite offenses. In the Wild Card round the 49ers held the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL’s No. 1 offense in points and yards, to just 17 points in an upset win.

Yesterday the 49ers held MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers without a touchdown.

We have completed an interview with 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans for our open Head Coach position.

If hired, DeMeco Ryans would rank among the youngest head coaches in the NFL. He’s only 37 years old and just seven years removed from finishing his NFL career.

Ryans went into coaching soon after he retired, joining the 49ers as a quality control coach in 2017. The move reunited him with Kyle Shanahan, who was an assistant with the Houston Texans while he was a player there.

Just a few years later, Ryans is already getting looks at head coach. Not a bad turnaround.

Is DeMeco Ryans a good fit for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job?