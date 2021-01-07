49ers Coach Katie Sowers Makes Decision On Future

Katie Sowers has been an excellent piece of Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers these past few years.

Sowers has spent time as an offensive assistant coach within the Bay Area-based organization. She’s widely regarded as one of the up-and-comers within the NFL.

Sowers has been with the 49ers for the past four years, studying under Shanahan. It appears her time with the organization has come to a close.

The 34-year-old Sowers parted ways with the 49ers on Thursday. She’ll now explore other coaching opportunities within the NFL.

Katie Sowers parts with #49ers coaching staff after four seasons in pioneering role https://t.co/js8VHemdSy #mercnews — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 7, 2021

Katie Sowers’ future is bright. There’s no doubt she’ll find another role within the NFL ahead of the 2021 season.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have a big off-season ahead of them. Some believe San Francisco will move on from Jimmy Garoppolo for a more-proven quarterback.

Detroit Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford has been linked to the 49ers all-year long. He’d be an immediate upgrade over Garoppolo.

The 49ers may also look to add a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco currently has the No. 12 pick, meaning the organization will most likely be out of range to draft a prospect like Ohio State’s Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson.

The 49ers are rumored to be interested in trading up for a quarterback. As the Jets ponder their options with the No. 2 pick, the Niners may be inclined to make a blockbuster trade to acquire that second-overall pick and select a top-tier quarterback prospect.

It’s going to be an intriguing off-season in the Bay Area.