49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Comment About TE George Kittle

There were some concerns that George Kittle wouldn’t be able to suit up for the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan put those concerns to rest.

During an appearance on the Murph & Mac show this Friday, Shanahan addressed Kittle’s status for Week 15. He said Kittle is sore, but he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

“He’s sore. They’re all pretty sore,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone. “But he’ll be good for Sunday, and then he’ll be sore all the way to Thursday. And then he’ll knock out Thursday. The good thing about [playing on a short week] is that we’ll have a little mini-Bye at the end of this.”

Kittle missed Wednesday’s practice session for the 49ers. The good news, however, is that he was a limited participant on Thursday.

As long as Kittle doesn’t suffer a setback on Friday, he should be active for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Over the past two games, Kittle has 22 receptions for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he has 57 catches for 757 yards and six touchdowns this season.

With Kittle playing at an All-Pro level, the 49ers have a legitimate shot to clinch a playoff berth this season. We’ll see if he can keep his recent hot streak going on Monday.