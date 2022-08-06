49ers Coach Shares Heartfelt Thoughts On Jimmy Garoppolo's Situation

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off another playoff run, and yet, he doesn't have a starting job for Week 1. That's because the San Francisco 49ers are giving the keys to their offense to Trey Lance.

Lance's potential is too intriguing for the 49ers to ignore, and let's not forget they invested a ton of draft capital in him. They can't afford to waste another year.

With that said, it sounds like the 49ers will eventually move on from Garoppolo. Either they'll find a trade partner, or they'll agree to release him.

Speaking to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese shared his thoughts on Garoppolo's situation. He admit that he has a lot of empathy for the veteran signal-caller.

“I was in a situation where I knew I wasn’t going to be on a team and I was let go late in the process after June 1 for salary cap reasons,” Griese said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I remember how hard that was. We all want to know where we’re going to play, where we’re going to be. And now this has gone on (for a while), so it’s very difficult for Jimmy. So I have a lot of empathy for the situation he’s in.”

Since 2019, Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a pair of NFC Championship Game appearances.

The 49ers were unable to capture the Lombardi Trophy during the 2019 season, but that year was a magical ride for the franchise.

Although the writing is on the wall for Garoppolo, what he was able to accomplish with the 49ers won't be forgotten.

“I know what he’s meant to this organization, to this locker room, to this area, to the Bay Area,” Griese added. “So I hope this is resolved as soon as possible and he finds a place that works for him. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

Wherever Garoppolo goes next, Griese will be rooting for him.