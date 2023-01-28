49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 17: A general view of Levi's Stadium before the San Francisco 49ers preseason game against the Denver Broncos on August 17, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength.

On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game.

Mitchell missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a groin injury. He was a limited participant on Friday.

If Mitchell is unable to go, that would be a crushing blow to the 49ers' ground game. Last week, the Louisiana product had 51 rushing yards on 14 carries against the Cowboys.

Unfortunately for Mitchell, injuries have plagued him for the past few months. When healthy, he's averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season.

In the event Mitchell is inactive, the 49ers could utilize Jordan Mason as their No. 2 running back. He had 258 rushing yards during the regular season.

The 49ers will announce Mitchell's status a few hours before kickoff on Sunday.