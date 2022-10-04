49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad.

On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers.

Snead, who turns 30 this month, has been on and off the 49ers' practice squad this season, but has not appeared in a game.

He played in nine games last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, finishing the year with four receptions for 38 yards.

Snead's most productive NFL seasons were his first two years in the league, when he totaled 141 receptions for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints in 2015-16.

The former Ball State star also spent the 2017 season in New Orleans before a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens.