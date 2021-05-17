49ers Cut Wide Receiver To Make Room For Marqise Lee

The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday. To make room for the former USC star, the 49ers had to cut a player in the process.

San Francisco has released wide receiver Austin Proehl to make room for Lee. Proehl had signed a futures contract with the 49ers earlier this year.

The Buffalo Bills selected Proehl in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Prior to his start in the NFL, he had caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards and five touchdowns playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Proehl will now hit the free-agent market while the 49ers make room for Lee. The former USC star is hoping to have a resurgence in the Bay Area.

“The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed WR Marqise Lee to a one-year deal and waived WR Austin Proehl,” the 49ers announced on Monday. “… Proehl (5-10, 175) originally signed a Reserve/Future contract with San Francisco on January 4, 2021.”

Talent hasn’t ever been the issue with Marqise Lee. He flashed star potential during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but has battled injuries ever since. Lee missed the entire 2018 season and some of 2019 because of injuries.

The 49ers are hoping he can return to his former self this upcoming season. If so, San Francisco has gotten a steal.

Lee joins a 49ers team that should be able to contend for the NFC this upcoming season.