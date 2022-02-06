San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has gotten a ginormous fine for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Ward hit Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. well after he caught the ball during last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty.

He was then fined $20K by the NFL on Saturday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 49ers ended up blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead after they were in the driver’s seat with a George Kittle touchdown reception.

Rams kicker Matt Gay hit the game-winning kick with just a couple of minutes left to make it 20-17, which sent the Rams to their second Super Bowl berth in five years.

Ward finished the game with eight total tackles (four solo), plus had one interception. He had a great season overall after finishing with 77 total tackles and two interceptions (one pick-six).

Beckham Jr. finished the game with 113 yards on nine receptions and stepped up when he needed to for his team.

He’ll have a shot at a championship against the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.