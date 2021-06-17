San Francisco 49ers Defensive End Receives 6-Game Suspension

The San Francisco 49ers will be a bit shorthanded in the trenches for the first six games of the 2021 regular season.

On Thursday, it was announced that 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis received a six-game suspension from the NFL. This is because he violated the league’s policy regarding performance-enhancing substances.

“NFL suspends 49ers DL Jordan Willis 6 Games: Willis has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances,” the 49ers announced. “He will be able to participate in all offseason & preseason practices & games.”

Willis appeared in seven games for San Francisco last season, registering 13 total tackles, five quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

The 49ers acquired Willis in a mid-season trade with the New York Jets. He then signed a one-year contract with the franchise this past March.

This has been a brutal offseason for the 49ers thus far for various reasons.

Before the coaching staff found out about Willis’ suspension, it learned that Tarvarius Moore, Justin Skule and Jeff Wilson Jr. all suffered serious injuries in camp. Wilson will return later this year, but Moore and Skule will have to sit out the entire 2021 season.

After dealing with constant obstacles last season, the 49ers are hoping their recent string of misfortune will come to an end in the very near future.