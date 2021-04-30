What 49ers’ Pick Probably Means For Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers just made North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance their choice at No. 3 overall. As of now, Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster.

There’s been speculation that the Niners could deal Garoppolo, even back to the New England Patriots, but now with Lance in the fold, that might not happen. The FCS product is mega-talented, but likely not a plug-and-play starter at the position, especially given his relative inexperience (only 17 career starts).

Immediately after the Niners’ pick was announced, a handful of pundits began speculating what it means for Garoppolo. The consensus seems to be that this means San Francisco is more likely to keep the 29-year-old signal caller.

In fact, NFL Media’s James Palmer went as far as to say he’s been told the Niners want Jimmy G to start for the entire 2021 season.

Everyone I talked to said that Trey Lance has a huge ceiling but he’s raw. But while teams say he’s raw, teams love his football IQ. I’m told the 49ers hope that Jimmy Garoppolo can start for the entire 2021 season. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 30, 2021

Trey Lance to SF. Wow. If Mac Jones start to slide, would the Patriots move up for him? Not a scenario we'd envisioned much because we'd figured for so long that Jones was going at No. 3. Also… This should keep Jimmy Garoppolo in SF, I'd think. Impacts the Patriots bigly. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 30, 2021

I expect Jimmy Garoppolo to start the season as the starter. Trey Lance needs a lot of work. But so did Josh Allen. The 49ers are a perfect place for Lance to develop into the next Josh Allen — Joey Akeley (@Jakeley_BR) April 30, 2021

Garoppolo may not be a star at quarterback, but when he was healthy enough to start 16 games in 2019, he played steadily enough to help San Francisco make the Super Bowl. Injuries have been his major bugaboo.

“The biggest thing for Jimmy is his injuries. It’s happened two of the last three years,” Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week.

Things can always change, but as of now, it looks like Garoppolo will be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter in 2021.