What 49ers’ Pick Probably Means For Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wears his uniform in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers just made North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance their choice at No. 3 overall. As of now, Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster.

There’s been speculation that the Niners could deal Garoppolo, even back to the New England Patriots, but now with Lance in the fold, that might not happen. The FCS product is mega-talented, but likely not a plug-and-play starter at the position, especially given his relative inexperience (only 17 career starts).

Immediately after the Niners’ pick was announced, a handful of pundits began speculating what it means for Garoppolo. The consensus seems to be that this means San Francisco is more likely to keep the 29-year-old signal caller.

In fact, NFL Media’s James Palmer went as far as to say he’s been told the Niners want Jimmy G to start for the entire 2021 season.

Garoppolo may not be a star at quarterback, but when he was healthy enough to start 16 games in 2019, he played steadily enough to help San Francisco make the Super Bowl. Injuries have been his major bugaboo.

“The biggest thing for Jimmy is his injuries. It’s happened two of the last three years,” Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week.

Things can always change, but as of now, it looks like Garoppolo will be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter in 2021.


