49ers Fan In Medically-Induced Coma After NFC Title Game Confrontation

During the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night, a confrontation unfolded in the parking lot between a 49ers fan and a Rams fan. On Thursday, Mayor James T. Butts Jr. had an update on this situation.

It turns out the 49ers fan involved in this confrontation, Daniel Luna, is currently in a medically-induced coma.

Luna apparently shoved a Rams fan in the parking lot at SoFi Stadium. When Luna turned his back to this fan, they decided to retaliate by punching him in the mouth.

Right after Luna was punched by this unidentified fan, he fell to the ground and hit the back of his head.

“It looked like a small altercation that went very bad,” Butts said, via ESPN. “From one punch and someone falling, hitting their head on the ground. It wasn’t like you had people ganging up on somebody and beating them.”

The reason Luna was placed in a medically-induced coma was to prevent internal bleeding from his swelling brain.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the 49ers said this incident is unacceptable.

“What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all violence,” the 49ers told the Los Angeles Times. “We know local authorities in Los Angeles are conducting a full investigation and we’re here to support them however we can.”

SoFi Stadium officials are reportedly working with law enforcement officials to figure out who the suspect is.