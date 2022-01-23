49ers Fans Are Furious With Kyle Shanahan’s Play Call

San Francisco 49ers are furious with head coach Kyle Shanahan right now.
Trailing 10-3 late in the fourth quarter, the 49ers offense faced a fourth-and-one in Packers’ territory. Needing to score a touchdown to tie the game, Shanahan elected to go for it.
It was an obvious quarterback sneak situation. Instead, Shanahan called a dive right up the middle that was stuffed by the Packers defense.
Even a reporter from The Athletic called out Shanahan for the play call.
“[Kyle] Shanahan cost the 49ers there,” said David Lombardi on Twitter. “Can’t fail with the QB sneak in the back pocket.
“… The only thing that has ever stopped a Garoppolo QB sneak in that situation has been a procedure penalty. It’s never been the defense. That shouldn’t have been a hard call for Shanahan.”
Will Kyle Shanahan’s decision come back to haunt the 49ers? Maybe not.
The 49ers’ special teams rose to the occasion and blocked a Packers’ punt and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game.
