49ers Fans Are Furious With Kyle Shanahan’s Play Call

Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers are furious with head coach Kyle Shanahan right now.

Trailing 10-3 late in the fourth quarter, the 49ers offense faced a fourth-and-one in Packers’ territory. Needing to score a touchdown to tie the game, Shanahan elected to go for it.

It was an obvious quarterback sneak situation. Instead, Shanahan called a dive right up the middle that was stuffed by the Packers defense.

Even a reporter from The Athletic called out Shanahan for the play call.

“[Kyle] Shanahan cost the 49ers there,” said David Lombardi on Twitter. “Can’t fail with the QB sneak in the back pocket.

“… The only thing that has ever stopped a Garoppolo QB sneak in that situation has been a procedure penalty. It’s never been the defense. That shouldn’t have been a hard call for Shanahan.”

 Will Kyle Shanahan’s decision come back to haunt the 49ers? Maybe not.

The 49ers’ special teams rose to the occasion and blocked a Packers’ punt and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game.

Catch the rest of the playoff action right now on FOX.

