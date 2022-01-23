49ers Fans Are Furious With Kyle Shanahan’s Play Call

San Francisco 49ers are furious with head coach Kyle Shanahan right now.

Trailing 10-3 late in the fourth quarter, the 49ers offense faced a fourth-and-one in Packers’ territory. Needing to score a touchdown to tie the game, Shanahan elected to go for it.

It was an obvious quarterback sneak situation. Instead, Shanahan called a dive right up the middle that was stuffed by the Packers defense.

Even a reporter from The Athletic called out Shanahan for the play call.