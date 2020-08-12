49ers Star TE George Kittle Shoots Down Contract Rumor

After weeks off standoffs between the San Francisco 49ers and star tight end George Kittle, rumors emerged on Wednesday that the two sides were close to a deal.

But that appears to be news to George Kittle himself. Taking to Twitter in response to rumors of a six-year, $94.8 million contract being signed on Friday, Kittle dismissed it outright.

“Y’all believe everything you read on the internet huh,” Kittle wrote, adding an “unamused” emoji. That response garnered over 2,500 likes and 950 retweets in the first 20 minutes.

Every 49ers fan is eager to have their All-Pro tight end back on the field in 2020. But it looks like a deal isn’t as close as some insiders want us to believe.

Earlier this week, Michael Silver reported that the 49ers are more than willing to make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. But Kittle wants to be paid like one of the top 10 players in the entire league.

That said, a six-year, $94.8 million deal would certainly be closer to what he apparently wants.

Kittle earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019 after making 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He was a key component in the 49ers boasting the league’s No. 4 yardage offense. Just as importantly, Kittle has become the face of the team.

Will Kittle and the 49ers reach a new deal, or is this his last year in San Francisco?