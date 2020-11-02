The San Francisco 49ers have been ravaged by injuries this season. They just got some more bad news regarding star tight end George Kittle.

Kittle left yesterday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a foot injury. This afternoon, it was revealed that the two-time Pro Bowler suffered a broken bone.

Kittle will miss eight weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This will effectively end his 2020 season.

The 49ers also lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo yesterday for the foreseeable future due to a high ankle sprain. Keep in mind, this team is already without defensive linemen Nick Bosa, Ziggy Ansah, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeffrey Wilson, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Richard Sherman.

As loaded as that injury list is, it doesn’t even account for all of the Niners who are out of action. The defending NFC champions are basically a M.A.S.H. unit.

George Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

In six games this season, Kittle caught 37 passes for 464 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco fell to 4-4 on the season after losing to Seattle yesterday. The Niners will play the Green Bay Packers this week on Thursday Night Football.