49ers Get Encouraging Injury News On RB Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers have been without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for the last few weeks due to injuries, including a concussion. But the team got an encouraging update on their rising star today.

According to 49ers insider Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Mitchell is finally out of the NFL concussion protocol. But his status for Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans is not yet firmed up. He still has a knee injury that he needs to get settled.

The 49ers are 8-6 and right in the middle of the battle for a wildcard spot in the playoffs. Getting back their star running back in the final three games could go a very long way towards reaching the postseason. And with the COVID-19 outbreak they’re dealing with right now, the timing is crucial.

Mitchell was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But after rushing for 104 yards in his NFL debut, he was named the starter and has averaged nearly 100 yards from scrimmage per game this season.

RB Elijah Mitchell is out of the concussion protocol. Whether he plays Thursday hinges on his knee. #49ers — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 20, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers’ season seemed dead in the water after a 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in November. But they promptly reeled off three straight wins and have now won five of their last six games.

With just two more wins, the 49ers will secure a playoff return after going just 4-12 last year.

This week’s game against the Titans could decide their season.

Will Elijah Mitchell return to the 49ers for this week’s game?