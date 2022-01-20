Look: 49ers Get Encouraging News On Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is banged up heading into Saturday’s game, but it certainly sounds like he’ll suit up.

On Wednesday afternoon, 49ers reporter Cam Inman shared a video of Garoppolo throwing at practice. He has “no doubt” the veteran signal-caller will suit up for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

“Jimmy Garoppolo throwing with zip, no sign of pain despite sprained shoulder, thumb. I have no doubt he’s starting at Packers on Saturday night,” Inman tweeted.

Garoppolo’s official status will be released later this week, but this is an encouraging sign for the 49ers.

Here’s the video of Garoppolo throwing passes at Wednesday’s practice:

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo throwing with zip, no sign of pain despite sprained shoulder, thumb. I have no doubt he’s starting at #Packers on Saturday night in #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/66q8SO34JC — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 20, 2022

When asked about his health earlier this week, Garoppolo said that he was “feeling good.” He’s currently dealing with injuries to his right thumb and right shoulder.

“We’ll feel it out throughout the week,” Garoppolo said, via The Mercury News. “Feeling good right now.”

Garoppolo completed 16-of-25 pass attempts for 172 yards last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He also had a costly interception.

If the 49ers are going to upset the Packers on Saturday night, Garoppolo will need to have a strong performance.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Packers game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.