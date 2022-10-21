49ers Getting 3 Key Players Back For Game vs. Chiefs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are getting healthy just in time for a marquee matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Friday, the 49ers announced that defensive end Nick Bosa, offensive tackle Trent Williams and safety Jimmie Ward will all be active this weekend.

Bosa is dealing with a groin injury, Williams is nursing an ankle injury, and Ward suffered a broken hand. And yet, they're all healthy enough to give it a go this Sunday.

The returns of Bosa, Williams and Ward should give the 49ers a much better chance of winning this weekend.

Bosa has been exceptional this season, racking up 15 tackles and six sacks. Williams, meanwhile, has been great when healthy.

The 49ers may also have All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey at their disposal on Sunday. He arrived at the practice facility a few hours ago.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-49ers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.