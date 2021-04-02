49ers GM John Lynch Is Not Happy With George Kittle’s April Fools Joke

Earlier Thursday afternoon, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle decided to troll his own team with an April Fool’s Day post.

Kittle took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon with a photo that probably scared the life out of 49ers fans around the country. He shared an edited picture of him wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey.

“Next chapter… thanks to the faithful for all the support! #DUUUVAL,” Kittle wrote. Of course, 49ers fans weren’t exactly pleased with the post insinuating the team’s star tight end had been traded.

Well, the man who would have traded him, John Lynch, wasn’t pleased with the post either. Lynch took to Twitter a few hours later with a sarcastic reply for his star offensive weapon.

“Just came out of Draft Meetings for the day. Not funny @gkittle46,” he said.

Just came out of Draft Meetings for the day. Not funny @gkittle46 https://t.co/4OLoxFRceI — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) April 2, 2021

Don’t worry, 49ers fans, George Kittle isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The former Iowa standout signed a five-year, $75 million extension to remain with the 49ers for the foreseeable future.

He’s become one of the elite weapons in the NFL – both as a receiver and a blocker on the offensive line.

In 53 career games, he’s racked up 3,579 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, becoming the 49ers most reliable pass-catcher. Kittle has already made two All-Pro teams and earned two Pro Bowl nods.

He might get a scolding from John Lynch the next time they see each other, though.