49ers Have 3 ‘Realistic’ Quarterback Options For 2021

Many people thought the San Francisco 49ers would end up trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Instead, they’ll be competing against him in 2021.

Stafford is heading to Los Angeles, where the expectations will be Super Bowl or bust. In the meantime, the 49ers will have to look elsewhere for its starting quarterback next season.

NFL Draft Scout’s Matt Miller thinks there are three options for San Francisco. For the first two options, he suggests they could select either North Dakota State’s Trey Lance or Alabama’s Mac Jones with the No. 12 overall pick this April.

“But the biggest question is if head coach Kyle Shanahan would want to work with a rookie quarterback—something he doesn’t have a reputation for desiring,” Miller said on Instagram. “Which leads us back to where they started—with Jimmy G as the current most realistic option to be the Week 1 starter in 2021.

Of course, there’s always the chance they opt for a combo of two of those three options–drafting either Lance or Jones while keeping Garoppolo.

San Francisco could also get involved in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, depending on what the price will be.

Assuming their roster is healthy after being ravaged by injuries in 2020, the 49ers should be a playoff contender again in 2021. What they do at quarterback will likely determine their ceiling.