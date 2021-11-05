George Kittle has not played for the 49ers since their Oct. 3 meeting with the Seahawks. On Sunday, he’ll make his return to the gridiron.

The 49ers will activate Kittle off injured reserve for this weekend’s game against the Cardinals. Veteran kicker Robbie Gould will also be activated for this game.

Kittle has been out for the past month due to a calf injury. The 49ers placed him on injured reserve so he could make a full recovery. When speaking to reporters earlier this week, Kittle made it seem like he’s doing much better from a health standpoint.

“I feel good,” Kittle said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m doing everything I can to prepare for Sunday. Not practicing since Green Bay week, definitely a little bit of rust, but I just got to get back out there. It’s like riding a bike, I guess. Just go out there and catch the ball, run some routes, hit some people. That’s football.”

#49ers will activate TE George Kittle (calf) and K Robbie Gould (groin) from injured reserve. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. is possible but undecided yet. So, Niners will have Kittle and Gould on Sunday vs. Arizona. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 5, 2021

Kittle certainly changes the complexion of the 49ers’ offense. He’s an elite playmaker who can make an impact as both a pass catcher and run blocker.

Before he went down with a calf injury, Kittle had 19 catches for 227 yards in four games for the 49ers. Perhaps he’ll get into the end zone for the first time this season on Sunday.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-49ers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.