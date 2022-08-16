49ers Have Released Former 1st Round Draft Pick

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Moments ago, the San Francisco 49ers announced a few roster cuts. Former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche was included in that unfortunate group.

Nkemdiche, a former All-SEC defensive lineman at Ole Miss, signed with the 49ers in late July. He record two tackles last Friday against the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Nkemdiche had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.

Nkemdiche has recorded 59 combined tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his NFL career.

At 27 years old, Nkemdiche is running out of time to reach his full potential.

In addition to releasing Nkemdiche, the 49ers parted ways with cornerback Darqueze Dennard, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, fullback Josh Hokit and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile.

The 49ers will be back in action on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.