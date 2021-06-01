49ers Have Reportedly Released Veteran Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL, which isn’t exactly a bad thing considering how important the position is. With that said, the front office made some room on the depth chart this Tuesday afternoon.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson.

San Francisco reporters don’t seem too surprised by this move. David Lombardi of The Athletic revealed his thought process behind the move on social media.

“Josh Johnson was the obvious first cut in 49ers QB room,” Lombardi tweeted. “Josh Rosen was always going to stick as an offseason project because of his youth/draft pedigree. Nate Sudfeld was always going to stick because of a $252k guarantee that essentially ensures at least a practice squad spot.”

Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers in January. He spent the last few weeks of the 2020 season on their practice squad.

This is obviously a tough pill to swallow for Johnson, but he’s such a well-respected veteran that he could land on his feet very soon.

San Francisco, meanwhile, still has four intriguing options at quarterback on its roster. Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are locks to make the 53-man roster with Josh Rosen and Nate Sudfeld most likely competing for the third spot on the depth chart.

The 49ers can leave their quarterback room the way it currently is for training camp. Once the preseason comes to an end, Kyle Shanahan will have a few decisions to make.