49ers Have Reportedly Made Keeping 1 Player A “Top Priority”

It’s no secret that Deebo Samuel is one of the top playmakers in the NFL. The do-it-all weapon for the San Francisco 49ers finished the 2021 regular season with 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards.

On Saturday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Samuel’s future with the 49ers.

Unsurprisingly, the 49ers want to sign Samuel to a long-term contract extension this offseason. As of now, he’s only under contract through the 2022 season.

“Deebo Samuel, as you guys have said, has emerged as one of the top weapons in the NFL, and it sounds like he’s about to get paid as one,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay. “Here’s why: the San Francisco 49ers are among the most proactive teams when it comes to contract extensions. Deebo Samuel is heading into the final year of his deal and has emerged as the go-to guy for this team – likely their MVP.”

Rapoport added that Samuel’s price is only getting higher. Since that’s the case, it makes sense for the 49ers to sign Samuel to a long-term deal as soon as possible.

From @NFLGameDay: #49ers WR Deebo Samuel is a top contractual priority for SF this offseason. pic.twitter.com/6vGOjIDqMx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022

Samuel is the perfect player for Kyle Shanahan’s unique system. He can run a plethora of different routes at wide receiver, and then shift over to running back and wear down defenses between the tackles.

If the 49ers want to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive this Saturday, they’ll need another big performance from Samuel.