49ers Have Reportedly Made Official Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to get the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes started.

Moments ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that Garoppolo's agents were given permission to seek a trade for their client.

It was announced on Wednesday that Garoppolo will be fully cleared in mid-August. Nonetheless, the 49ers still want to exercise caution with him this summer.

As for potential landing spots for Garoppolo, there aren't any clearcut favorites at the moment. Analysts have labeled the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks as logical options.

Garoppolo first joined the 49ers in 2017. After playing well in limited action, he received a five-year contract worth up to $137.5 million.

Unfortunately for Garoppolo, he suffered a torn ACL in 2018. He bounced back nicely in 2019, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

The 2020 season was a rocky one for Garoppolo, but he finished his 49ers tenure on a positive note. This past season, he helped the team get to the NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo currently has one year left on his deal. If a team acquires him via trade, it would owe him $24.2 million in base salary and up to $800,000 in roster bonuses.