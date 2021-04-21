49ers Have Signed Former New York Giants Running Back

Before the San Francisco 49ers select their quarterback of the future this month, the front office is adding some reinforcements to its offense.

Moments ago, ESPN insider Field Yates announced that San Francisco signed former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman. The team hosted him on a visit earlier this week.

Gallman did an excellent job filling in for Saquon Barkley last season. He had 147 carries for 682 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, he had 21 receptions for 114 yards.

The 49ers won’t be using Gallman in a feature-back role, but he should be a serviceable option in Kyle Shanahan’s rotation.

Gallman joins a backfield that already includes Raheem Mostert, JaMychal Hasty, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Austin Walter.

San Francisco could add another running back via the draft, but we’ve seen Shanahan’s system thrive regardless of who’s at running back.

Now, the main focus for the 49ers’ offense shifts over to the quarterback position. The team is expected to take either Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones with the third overall pick.

Regardless of who ends up being the pick for San Francisco next Thursday, they should have a solid running game and coaching staff by their side.