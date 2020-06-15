49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Receives Major Contract Extension

After a tremendous season capped off by an NFC title and a loss in the Super Bowl, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has established himself as one of the NFL’s elite coaches. Now, he’s being treated like one.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are giving Shanahan a six-year contract that replaces his current one. He is now under contract with the team through 2025.

Compensation terms were not disclosed, but Schefter reported that the deal makes him one of the five highest-paid coaches in the NFL. That puts the per-year average between $9-12 million per year.

Despite only going 23-25 as head coach through three seasons, instability at the quarterback position was the biggest reason the 49ers struggled in Shanahan’s first two seasons. But Jimmy Garoppolo was finally healthy in 2019, and he rewarded the team for his patience with one of the best seasons by a 49ers quarterback in decades.

San Francisco is rewarding head coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year contract that replaces the three years he had remaining on his deal and ties him to the 49ers through the 2025 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2020

Garoppolo led San Francisco to a 13-3 and the NFC’s top seed record while scoring 479 points. It was the most prolific 49ers offense the most since 1994, and third best in franchise history.

In the playoffs, they trounced the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers to secure their trip to the Super Bowl.

Now that Kyle Shanahan has his big contract extension, the expectations are going to be bigger too. The NFC West might be the toughest division in the NFL next season, and there’s no room for being stagnant or complacent.