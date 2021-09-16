49ers Reportedly Suffer Another Notable Injury Blow

This early NFL season has seen a serious rash of injuries. The San Francisco 49ers are down a valuable linebacker, as Dre Greenlaw is set to be out for some time.

Greenlaw made a pretty big impact in Week 1. With just over a minute left in the first half, he intercepted Jared Goff on a pass intended for T.J. Hockenson, taking it 39 yards for a touchdown. That was his final play of the game, which ended in a 41-33 Niners win.

He finished played 37 snaps, recording six tackles to go with the interception. He was not at practice today, and it has been revealed that he suffered a groin injury.

Per ProFootballTalk, he will be placed on injured reserve, which will cost him at least three weeks. The injury is expected to take four-to-six weeks to rehab, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

It’s believed to be a 4-6 week injury for Greenlaw, per source. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 16, 2021

The former Arkansas star started 11 of 13 games for the 49ers last year, finishing with 86 tackles and a sack. As a rookie, he made 11 starts, appearing in all 16 games, finishing with 92 tackles, one sack, and an interception.

With Dre Greenlaw out as a starting linebacker, Azeez Al-Shaair is expected to pick up the slack on the weak side. The third year FAU product has 10 NFL starts in 32 games under his belt. He had seven tackles (two for loss) and a pair of pass breakups in Week 1 against Detroit.

The linebacking corps will have their hands full this weekend, as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road again, facing Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.