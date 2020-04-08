The San Francisco 49ers didn’t spend too much money this free agency, which is a good thing because they’ll have to save up if they want to keep All-Pro tight end George Kittle on the roster for the foreseeable future.

During the 2018 season, Kittle was a dominant force for San Francisco with 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns. He followed that performance up with an encore in 2019, totaling 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

What makes Kittle’s production for the 49ers so incredible is that he’s currently on a rookie contract. You can make a strong argument that he’s the biggest bargain in the NFL.

Although most people believe Kittle will get a new deal from the 49ers, there’s no sense of urgency from the front office. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the 49ers will not rush to get a new deal done as long as the offseason program is suspended.

There’s no urgency for the #49ers to get a new deal for George Kittle as long as the NFL has suspended the offseason program. But I’d think both sides would want to get a deal done before teams can get together on the field again. https://t.co/kzMNrExtyF — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 8, 2020

The safe bet would be that Kittle’s next contract would make him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

Earlier this offseason, Austin Hooper signed a contract that will pay him $10.5 million per year. Kittle’s camp should be aiming for a much higher number.

When the offseason program for the NFL resumes, both sides should get to work on a contract extension.