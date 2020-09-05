The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

49ers Insider Has Injury Update For WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel runs the football for the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball as he is chased by Dustin Colquitt #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When news broke that Deebo Samuel suffered a foot injury, the second-year wideout told all his fans on social media that he’d be back on the field within the next 10 weeks. It turns out he wasn’t kidding about his recovery time.

Samuel had an impressive rookie season with the 49ers, hauling in 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. That’s why the fan base was so devastated to hear that he broke his foot during a training session.

Fortunately for San Francisco, the talented playmaker could be back on the field as early as Week 1 of the regular season.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the 49ers will activate Samuel off the non-football injury list and save a spot for him on the 53-man roster. This would mean he’s eligible to play next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Injuries have plagued the 49ers this offseason. The team recently placed Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson on injured reserve.

San Francisco doesn’t have a very deep receiving corps at the moment due to all the injuries. However, the return of Samuel will definitely help the offense maintain its stellar form from last season.

Kyle Shanahan is hoping that Samuel and rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk create a nasty tandem on the outside. It would also open up the middle of the field for George Kittle to operate.

Even if the 49ers don’t have Samuel for the opening game of the season, his absence wasn’t nearly as long as people anticipated.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.