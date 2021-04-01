Longtime 49ers Insider Has Blunt Message For Kyle Shanahan

As of this moment, the league-wide expectation is that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will go first and second in the NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, respectively. If that happens, all the focus quickly shifts over to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers acquired the third overall pick for this year’s draft in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. A move of this magnitude indicates that John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have their sights set on a quarterback.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller recently said that he believes the 49ers traded up in the draft so they can select Mac Jones from Alabama. Jones does share similar tendencies with Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan, two quarterbacks thrived in Shanahan’s system.

While there’s a good chance that any of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft would have success with Shanahan calling the plays, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic doesn’t believe Jones provides the most value for San Francisco.

“I’ve said it a few times: I get why Shanahan might love Jones, but if he takes him 3rd it’d be horrible horrible horrible horrible draft value,” Kawakami tweeted.”One of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

I’ve said it a few times: I get why Shanahan might love Jones, but if he takes him 3rd it’d be horrible horrible horrible horrible draft value. One of the worst I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/1WgPrnVnFj — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) April 1, 2021

There’s no guarantee that Jones is going to get selected by the 49ers. It’s possible the team likes Justin Fields or Trey Lance more than him.

We’ll just have to wait until April 29 to see who will become the next quarterback for San Francisco.