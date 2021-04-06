49ers Insider Has Telling Comment On Mac Jones Speculation

At this point, everyone seems to believe the San Francisco 49ers will select former Alabama star quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. How we got to this point still remains a bit of a mystery.

Jones really wasn’t considered worthy of a top-10, let alone a top-five, pick until this off-season. Such a projections climb is rare, especially when football isn’t even being played. On top of that, Jones’ workout during the Alabama Pro Day wasn’t very impressive, compared to that of Justin Fields‘ throwing session.

So where did the Jones hype come from? Well, some seem to believe he fits Kyle Shanahan‘s system better than anyone else in the draft. Fast forward to today, some not only believe, but are hearing from “sources” Jones is a lock at pick No. 3. One 49ers insider isn’t so sure.

San Francisco has a pattern of keeping major decisions close to the vest. Take the Niners’ recent trade for the No. 3 pick as evidence. They also maintained secrecy surrounding the deal with the Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo. Any leaking information surrounding the 49ers seems hard to believe if you ask insider Rob Lowder.

The trade for third overall. Joe Staley’s imminent retirement, spurring the Trent Williams trade. Emmanuel Sanders. Dee Ford. Jimmy Garoppolo. All moves made in secret. Now we’re supposed to believe everyone and their mom knows the #49ers are taking Mac Jones? I have my doubts. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) April 6, 2021

The #49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for the 13th pick in a process that involved Buckner’s agent seeking out trade partners, yet no one was the wiser. I can’t imagine the team has let slip their choice for the pick that will likely define the Shanahan/Lynch tenure. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) April 6, 2021

It’s worth taking a look at past history here.

When Kyle Shanahan was offensive coordinator of the Washington Football Team (then still called the Redskins), the team drafted Robert Griffin III. Which current quarterback prospect keeps drawing comparisons to Griffin? Justin Fields.

Sure, as of late Shanahan’s quarterbacks (Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo) are more typical pocket quarterbacks, like Mac Jones is. But pocket escapability and play-making ability at the quarterback position has become a must these days. It’s a big reason why BYU’s Zach Wilson has sky-rocketed up draft boards and will probably end up being the No. 2 pick later this month.

Garoppolo, who grades out as an average NFL quarterback, took the 49ers to the Super Bowl two years ago. Could you imagine what a dual-threat, like Fields, would be capable of in the Bay Area?