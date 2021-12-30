49ers Insider Has Telling Update On QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers got the unfortunate news this week that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a notable thumb injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Although the organization, and even the quarterback himself, has opened the door to him playing this weekend, the latest update from practice on Thursday isn’t optimistic.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrow, Garoppolo wasn’t taking reps at the start of practice this afternoon. Although he was present for the workout, the 30-year-old wasn’t in uniform.

Trey Lance led practice for the third straight day this week.

Garoppolo actually received a piece of good news when he got his official diagnosis on Wednesday. The veteran quarterback suffered a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, which won’t require surgery.

After he received his diagnosis, the 49ers signal-caller gave an update on how he was feeling and even suggested that he was confident about coming back from the injury.

“Christmas made it feel a little better,” Garoppolo said, via Cam Inman. “It’s a torn ligament though, so it is what it is. The pain not going anywhere, and it’s about being confident and doing what I normally do. We’ll see what it gets us but I do feel confident about it now.”

Garoppolo might feel “confident” in his ability to return this season, but playing on Sunday is another question. With only three days to go until a game against the Houston Texans, the 49ers starter will probably need to get on the practice field at least once if he wants to play this weekend.

If he doesn’t, Lance would be the presumptive starter on Sunday.