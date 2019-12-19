49ers Issue Promising Update On CB Richard Sherman

After missing Week 15 with a hamstring injury, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is ready to return to the field this weekend.

The 49ers released their latest injury report for Saturday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams. Sherman is not on it after practicing in full this week.

The veteran corner missed last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons after injuring his hamstring in a Week 14 win over the New Orleans Saints.

#49ers status report for #LARvsSF: Out:

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

DT Jullian Taylor (elbow) Questionable:

At 31, Sherman has had a strong season in his second year with the 49ers. He’s recorded 53 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions (one returned for a TD) in 13 games.

For his efforts, Sherman was named to his fifth career Pro Bowl this week. He earned Pro Bowl honors from 2013-16 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco and Los Angeles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday on NFL Network. At 11-3, 49ers are still battling for the NFC West title.