49ers WR Feared To Have Suffered “Major” Knee Injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to take injury hits at the wide receivers position.

Earlier this offseason, promising wideout Deebo Samuel suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out of the beginning of the regular season. Now, another 49ers wide receiver has reportedly suffered an injury.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, San Francisco wide receiver Jalen Hurd is feared to have suffered a “major” knee injury.

“Jalen Hurd is undergoing an MRI this morning after suffering what’s believed to be a major knee injury in practice yesterday, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport. The fear is the test will reveal a torn ACL. Test will tell full story,” he reports.

Hurd, 24, was a third-round pick out of Baylor in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was expected to be a key contributor for the 49ers’ offense, but hasn’t been able to stay out of injury trouble. Hurd went down with a back injury early in the 2019 season.

Now, it appears that Hurd is dealing with a serious knee injury. Hopefully the MRI will show that it isn’t as serious as initially feared.

San Francisco is scheduled to begin the 2020 regular season on Sept. 13 against Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.