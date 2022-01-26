49ers Get Encouraging Jimmy Garoppolo Injury News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was always going to be playing through at least one injury in the NFC Championship Game.

Fortunately, it looks like he may no longer be playing through two. The 49ers officially removed Garoppolo’s strained shoulder, suffered in the team’s wild card win over Dallas, from the injury report today.

The quarterback’s ailing thumb, which could require offseason surgery, remains on the list. Still, it’s encouraging for Niners fans to see Garoppolo’s shoulder has healed.

The #49ers have taken QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s sprained shoulder off the injury report, though his thumb remains. He’ll be limited today but good injury news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2022

Garoppolo has only thrown for 303 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in San Francisco’s two playoff wins, yet he and the team are still on the doorstep of their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

The 49ers are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

With a win, San Francisco will move on to Super Bowl LVI against either the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals.